Road work to temporarily close intersection in Decatur

DECATUR - Decatur officials say the intersection of West Hickory Point Road and Janvrin Road will be temporarily closed due to culvert replacement on December 11.

Officials say the intersection is expected to be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists are being encouraged to use caution slow down, and seek alternate routes during this time.

For more information, call (217) 428-1865.