Springfield residents encouraged to attend pension fund summit

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is encouraging citizens to attend a Pension & Retirement Fund Summit on December 14.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Springfield City Hall, will provide citizens with more information about the city's pension systems. Public remarks and questions will be accepted after officials speak on the pension.

Mayor Langfelder says pension expenditures are increasing from year to year, and that the summit will offer citizens a chance to learn about how the pension system affects the city moving forward.