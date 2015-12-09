Shelby County Veterans Fund sponsors Veterans on Honor Flight

SHELBY COUNTY – Members of Shelby County organizations came together to establish the Shelby County Veterans Fund and sponsored local veterans.

Shelbyville VFW, Shelbyville Moose Lodge, Shelbyville VFW Men’s Auxiliary, Shelbyville Fire Department, Opossum Lodge and Shelby Electric Cooperative combined their efforts to fundraise for area veterans. The newly established fund, held by the Shelbyville VFW, sponsored Shelby County veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

The group held a drive-through cookout luncheon on Saturday, August 29, during which they served pork tenderloin and rope sausage. They also held a bake sale with several raffle drawings.

Proceeds from the event, along with donations from local businesses, raised $18,000 for the fund.

$5,000 of the total was a matching grant applied for by Shelby Electric Cooperative through one of the cooperative’s lending agencies. These funds were offered as a one-time match by CoBank through their “Sharing Success Program.”

