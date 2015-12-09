St. Mary’s receives a special visit from Santa

DECATUR – The windows of St. Mary’s Hospital were cleaned today, but with a holiday twist for the patients.

Window washers from Clean-Way Window Cleaning gave the windows their usual cleaning, but this time, it was done in style. Cleaners dressed as Santa Claus rappelled up and down the south side of the hospital’s main building, cleaning windows while spreading a little holiday cheer to the hospital's patients.

The window cleaning service is no strangers to suiting up for the job. Workers have also dressed up as superheroes for work around Halloween.

They will return and wash windows on the front side of the building tomorrow, December 10, and an additional visit is planned for the coming weeks.

This is St. Mary’s second year working with the Clean-Way Window Cleaning workers on costumed window washing.