Springfield police arrest 1 in connection with December 1 homicide

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that took place on December 1, 2015.

Springfield Police Deputy Chief Dan Mounce says Diamond Perkins was arrested in an apartment complex at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say Perkins was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Carlos Drew earlier this month.

We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.