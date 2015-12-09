Salvation Army homeless shelter remains open

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – The homeless shelter at Salvation Army of CAMPAIGN County will stay open for now. But the center is cutting back on beds -- from 45 to 25 -- to save money.

As WAND News first reported a little over a month ago, the shelter was getting close to shutting its door permanently because of budget problems.

According to our news partners at the News-Gazette, it costs $13,000 dollars a month to operate the shelter. But more people will be allowed to use the shelter during emergency situations like extreme cold weather.

If you would like to make a donation, contact the Salvation Army of CAMPAIGN County at (217) 373-7825.

