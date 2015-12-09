Ameren Illinois Gas Electric Rate Hike

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Commerce Commission has voted to allow rate hikes for Ameren Illinois.

The commission voted 4-1 Wednesday approving Ameren Illinois a $44.5 million dollars increase in natural gas delivery rates. Ameren originally asked for a 55 million dollar rate hike.

The commission also voted to allow the utility an increase in the electric rate of 106 million dollars. Ameren originally asked for 110 million dollars.

The Citizens Utility Board Executive Director says he is pleased the rate hikes are less than Ameren Illinois wanted...but calls the hikes a "lump of coal" for customers although the impact on monthly bills will be small.