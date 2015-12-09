Salvation Army Gives People Second Chance Through Culinary Education

DECATUR – The Salvation Army offers many a second chance, and now they are offering many an opportunity to get back into the workforce by providing a new skill set in the kitchen.

Wednesday night marked the official first graduation ceremony for the College for Cooks culinary program.

Instructor Charlyn Fargo-Ware said, "We started this program eight weeks ago, and we took guys that I didn’t even know if they could cook or not, but each week we’ve gone through and we've done pizza, Italian, fish. We've done all kinds of things. We've done breakfast even cause I want to prepare them to go and get a job in the real world."

Student Robert Heath couldn’t be happier to get back into something he loves.

He said, "I haven’t had a job in several years. My favorite thing is to get some fresh dates on some old skills. I’m trying to update my resume, and the Chinese food I love… Chinese cooking, and they showed me a few things I didn’t know."

This program equipped the students with basic skills in the kitchen and they were able to earn their food manager and sanitation license.