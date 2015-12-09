Nunn Scores Career High for 2nd-Straight Game as Illini Hold Off Yale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Kendrick Nunn scored 18 of his career-high 28 points in the second half and Malcolm Hill finished with 20 Wednesday night to help Illinois beat Yale 69-65.

Makai Mason hit a jumper and made a layup to pull Yale within three with two minutes left but the Bulldogs committed four turnovers and made just 1 of 4 field goals from there

Nunn hit a 3 to make it 66-60 with 1:25 remaining and his two free throws with two seconds to plays sealed it.

Illinois (5-5) took a 33-25 lead into halftime, but the Bulldogs (5-4) stormed back behind a 12-0 run early in the second half to take a 37-35 lead.

Yale's Justin Sears, who finished with 21 points, scored 17 in the second half. Mason had 15 points.

Yale committed 23 turnovers, which Illinois converted into 25 points.