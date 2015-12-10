University of Illinois fraternity to distribute gifts to children at Garden Hills Elementary School

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign Unit 4 School District officials say members of the University of Illinois Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity will distribute gifts to children at the Garden Hills Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

For the fourteenth year in a row, the fraternity will deliver gifts to every child in the school. Officials estimate that nearly $20,000 in gifts are given to the children each year.

For more information about the Champaign Unit 4 School District, visit www.champaignschools.org.