Champaign officials release documents related to use of force FOIA requests

CHAMPAIGN - The City of Champaign and the Champaign Police Department has released several documents to the public in response to several inquiries regarding the department's Use of Force policy, litigation, and Freedom of Information Act requests regarding a Champaign Police officer.

Officials say they released the information following the approval of a $25,000 settlement to a lawsuit regarding a use of force complaint against two Champaign Police Officers. Officials also say they received several Freedom of Information Act requests regarding Champaign Police Officer Matt Rush, who is identified as one of the officers involved in the lawsuit.

Information being released to the public includes City of Champaign litigation and case summaries, personnel file documents, internal and citizen complaint investigations, media requested videos, related policies and information, and more. Champaign officials say these documents include citizen complaints, internal investigations, and pending litigation regarding Officer Rush.

According to the documents, Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb decided to terminate Officer Rush's employment, and that Rush exercised his arbitration rights to challenge the termination. The arbitrator dismissed the termination, instead handing down three separate suspensions, for one day, three days, and thirty days, respectively. Additionally, officials say Rush has received additional training and increased supervision since returning to duty.

To view the documents released by the City of Champaign and the Champaign Police Department, visit http://ci.champaign.il.us/departments/police/FOIA-Response/.