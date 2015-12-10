SMTD collecting unwrapped toys for "Toys for Tots"

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Mass Transit District has announced it will collect unwrapped toys for "Toys for Tots" this holiday season.

SMTD officials say their lighted bus will make several appearances throughout Springfield in December. At each stop, employee volunteers will collect unwrapped toys that will be given to central Illinois children in need.

We have included a list of scheduled appearances of the SMTD lighted bus below:

December 10 - 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at K-Mart on Clear Lake Avenue

December 11 - 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at HyVee

December 12 - 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Walmart on Dirksen Parkway

December 15 - 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J.C. Penney

December 16 - 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Menard's

December 17 - 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. John's Children's Hospital

December 18 - 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Farm & Home on Wabash Avenue

December 19 - 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Chatham Park

December 22 - 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Walmart on Sixth Street

December 23 - 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 5th Street and Capitol Transfer Center

For more information about the Springfield Mass Transit District, visit http://www.smtd.org/.