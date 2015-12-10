Taylorville police arrest minor in connection with Thursday morning incident

TAYLORVILLE - The Taylorville Police Department says officers responded to a report of a juvenile with an alleged gun in the area of the South School bus stop Thursday morning.

Taylorville police say they received a report of a male juvenile waving an alleged gun and threatening students at about 7:29 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they discovered that the juvenile had left the scene.

With the assistance of the Taylorville School District, authorities say the juvenile was found in his home, located near the incident. Taylorville police also say the reported gun was discovered to be an Airsoft pistol, and it was learned that the juvenile attends school outside the Taylorville School District.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident, and no injuries have been reported. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.