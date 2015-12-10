Macon County Coroner releases identity of man who died in Wednesday crash

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND brought you on Wednesday, the Macon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Decatur on December 9.

Coroner Michael Day says Brandon Law, 29, died in a crash on West Center Street at about 3:37 a.m. Preliminary autopsy results reveal that Law suffered a closed head injury and massive internal trauma as a result of the crash.

Law's death is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department. We will provide more information as it becomes available.