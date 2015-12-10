Dove, Northeast Community Fund to distribute Christmas baskets to families in need

DECATUR - Dove, Inc. is teaming up with Northeast Community Fund to bring holiday cheer to several hundred local families in need by hosting the 2015 Christmas Basket Drive.

Officials say they have collected food items, clothing, toys, and wrapping supplies to help fill baskets and wrap gifts that will be presented to families in need. Cash donations were also accepted and used to purchase food and gifts for needy families.

Dove, Inc. Interim Executive Director Tamara Wilcox tells WAND that this year's drive could potentially serve as many as "450 families, or about 1800 people."

"We're looking for new toy donations, wrapping paper and tape. Every family gets hats and gloves," added Wilcox.

Northeast Community Fund executive director Jerry Pelz says "the need is there, even more than what we've seen in years past." Pelz added that families who will receive food baskets will be given meat, fresh fruits, milk, eggs, bread, and other items.

All other donations can be brought to 302 South Union Street prior to December 14, and to 201 West North Street after December 14.

Citizens can also adopt a family by providing and delivering a complete Christmas Basket, including food and gifts, to a family in need. Volunteers are also needed to help assemble and distribute the baskets to families. The Christmas Baskets will be assembled on December 18 and 19, and delivered to families on December 22.

For more information about this drive, or to volunteer, call Dove, Inc. at (217) 428-6616 or Northeast Community Fund at (217) 429-5846.