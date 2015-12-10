Fewer Teens and Young Adults Driving Drunk

A new government survey has found fewer teens and young adults say they drive drunk. 12 years ago, 16 percent of young people said they drove drunk.

Last year, just below 7 percent said they drive drunk, recently. The figure has steadily gone down over the years.

The numbers are for people ages 16 to 20 who participated in a large government survey, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focused on alcohol, tobacco and illegal drug use. Drunken driving by people in their early 20s is more common but also is falling.