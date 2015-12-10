More students opting out of PARCC testing poses a threat to Illinois schools

Earlier this week we told you only about one-third of Illinois students are not prepared for college based on test scores for the 2014-2015 school year released under the Common Core-aligned Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) tests. Now new numbers reveal a big increase in the number of Illinois students who didn't even take the PARCC test. The Chicago Tribune reported the numbers obtained through public record requests. They show approximately 44,000 students never took the language portion of the test, and about 42,000 didn't take the math portion. The report also shows students who didn't take the tests either refused to do so, or were marked absent. This represents a major problem for Illinois schools. The previous school year only about one half of a percent of the students opted out of PARCC testing. But this year that number jumped to about 4 percent. Illinois schools must prove that 95 percent of eligible students took the test or the school districts could face sanctions.