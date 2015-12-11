Hybrid Court of Macon County hosting fifth graduation ceremony

MACON COUNTY - Central Illinois citizens are invited to attend the Hybrid Court of Macon County's fifth graduation ceremony on December 11, 2015.

The ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Macon County Courthouse. Each graduate will have an opportunity to speak for a few minutes if they wish, and cameras will be allowed for the proceedings. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Officials say the goal of the Hybrid Court is to decrease reoccurring arrests and increase access to substance abuse services for those who need them. A total of 44 individuals have graduated from the program since March 2014.

For more information, visit http://cclerk.co.macon.il.us/Portals/0/PDFs/Specialty%20Courts%20Newsletter%20July%202014.pdf.