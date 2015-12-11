Central Illinois kids invited to attend "Winter Break Camp"

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District says it is hosting a "Winter Break Camp" for children ages six through 12 on December 28 and December 31.

Officials say campers will play games, make crafts, and participate in outdoor activities. The camp is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. Campers are also asked to bring a sack lunch and dress for hiking and the weather.

The cost to participate is $25 per camper per day, and you must register online by December 23. For more information, or to register, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.