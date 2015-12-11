Adult Basketball Leagues to begin at DISC in January

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced that its Adult Basketball Leagues are scheduled to begin on January 5, 2016.

Officials say the games will be played at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center on Tuesdays, from January 5 until April 5, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Teams of five will compete against one another weekly, as well as a tournament at the end of the season.

Participants will be able to join one of four leagues to play in. We've included a list of available leagues, as well as the registration fee, below:

Men's Competitive - $460, $510 after December 27

Men's Recreation - $440, $490 after December 27

Men's Church - $440, $490 after December 27

Women's - $440, $490 after December 27

For more information, or to register, visit the Decatur Indoor Sports Center at 1295 West Wood Street.