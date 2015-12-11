Effingham teacher named finalist in Global Teacher of the Year Project

EFFINGHAM - An Effingham High School teacher has been selected as one of only six American finalists in the 2015 Global Teacher of the Year Project.

Effingham Unit District 40 Superintendent Mark Doan says Joe Fatheree was recently selected as a finalist in the worldwide project. As a finalist, Fatheree is one of only 50 teachers remaining in the project, and one of only six who reside in the United States.

Fatheree has taught students for nearly 30 years, and has acquired several awards during that time, including being named Illinois Teacher of the Year in 2007 and receiving the National Education Association's National Award for Teaching Excellence in 2009.

The Global Teacher of the Year Project was launched in 2014. For more information about this year's finalists, visit http://www.globalteacherprize.org/2016-finalists.