Salvation Army looking for volunteers this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD - Salvation Army officials say they are seeking volunteers to help ring bells during the 2015 Red Kettle Campaign.

Officials say they are looking for volunteers to help with fundraising efforts during the last two weeks of the campaign. Donations that are collected in Springfield are kept in the city to help local families in need.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call Kathy at (217) 525-2196 ext. 180 or Stephen at (217) 525-2196 ext. 176.