Firefighters respond to house fire in Decatur Friday afternoon

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says they have responded to a house fire on the city's west side Friday afternoon.

Authorities say firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of West Decatur Street at about 1:01 p.m. for a report of a residential fire. Battalion Chief Todd McKenzie tells WAND-TV that when firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the rear of the home, and that the fire was contained to the kitchen and some walls near the kitchen.

McKenzie also says no human injuries or fatalities were reported in this incident. Two dogs and one cat inside the home were unharmed, while a second cat was taken to a local veterinarian as a precaution, as the animal was administered oxygen after being taken out of the home. The home's owner was not at home at the time of the fire.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.