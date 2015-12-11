Help ALPLM Help Women in the Sojourn Shelter

Springfield -- Celebrate the Holidays and help others at the same time. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has an angel tree. Now through December 21st, visitors can stop by and drop off donations for Sojourn Shelter and Services.

Things on the tree are items that the women's shelter needs like cleaning supplies, toilet paper, sheets and wash cloths. Personal items are also needed, as well as children's games and books.

Sojourn Shelter provides emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence, counseling for children, court advocacy and more.