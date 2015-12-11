Danville police investigate armed robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in its investigation into an armed robbery that happened during the afternoon hours of December 11.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to the Loan Machine in the 200 block of West Fairfield Street at about 2:38 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arriving, officers spoke with an employee and witnesses inside of the building.

According to DPD Commander Jane McFadden, the employee told officers that two males, wearing red and black-colored hooded sweatshirts, entered the business, and that one of the men displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. Authorities say the other male stood by while the employee handed over cash from the register. Both men then left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.