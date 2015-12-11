Champaign City Council will consider settling another police officer lawsuit

Another police settlement could be coming to the Champaign city council. This one worth $225,000. Council members already agreed to one lawsuit settlement worth $25,000 - the result of accusations that Champaign police officer Matt Rush used excessive force. The latest lawsuit also claims excessive force. Our partners at the News Gazette report, this time, Rush is accused of escalating a domestic disturbance by beating the male victim, including punching him in the stomach and groin, using o-c spray for five or six seconds, using a baton and fastening the handcuffs to the point where they dug into his wrists. The city council will vote on Tuesday on whether or not they want to settle in this case.

