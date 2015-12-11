Several graduate hybrid court

DECATUR- Family, friends and others packed into a Macon County Courtroom Friday as 13 people graduated from the county’s hybrid DUI and drug court.

The court, which was established in its current form in 2011, provides alternative treatment and intervention to adults who have a current nonviolent felony offense and have been diagnosed with dependence on drugs or alcohol.

During the graduation, court workers read citations about each graduate’s experience, and some graduates gave brief speeches which were often punctuated by applause and were occasionally accompanied by tears from graduates and court workers.

One graduate said her experience in the court has helped her rebuild a relationship with her family, including her grandchild.

“The only reason I can be ‘grandma’ is because of this program; my son finally trusts me again,” she said.

Following the graduation ceremony, those present shared cake.