Two-Vehicle Crash On Rt. 33 Leaves 1 Dead

EFFINGHAM COUNTY – The Illinois State Police of District 12 report they responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Illinois Route 33 on Friday, December 11, at 5:55 PM.

Authorities arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the south ditch of Illinois Route 33. The preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Focus was traveling south on County Road 1775E, and a GMC Sierra was traveling west on Illinois Route 33.

The Ford Focus stopped briefly at the stop sign then failed to yield and pulled into the path of the GMC. This caused the GMC to strike the Ford’s driver’s side door. Both vehicles then came to a rest in the south ditch.

The driver of the Ford Focus was transported to Carle Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased at 9:06 PM. Authorities have identified the driver as 25-year-old Cory Anderson, of Effingham.