Springfield authorities make Notable Arrest in Dec. 5 Burglaries

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield authorities say they have made an arrest in connection with a rash of residential burglaries that took place in the Sherwood and Westchester subdivisions on December 5.

19-year-old Grayson Davis was taken into custody and has been preliminarily charged with residential burglary and theft.

A Springfield Police detective assigned to the case tracked the suspect down at his residence and took him into custody. Questioning that followed at the Springfield Police Department confirmed Davis was connected to the three residential burglaries, two that had occurred in the 2400 block of Idlewild and the other on Drawbridge.

Davis reportedly stole a large amount of jewelry and several gaming systems. These items were recovered from his residence.

This case remains under investigation. We will provide more details as they become available.