Salvation Army is gearing up to distribute Toys

DECATUR – The Salvation Army will be distributing collected toys through various drives from December 15 – 17, and officials say they have enough collected to offer a toy to every child.

Children will be able to receive a large toy, a small toy and stocking stuffers from The Salvation Army JOY Shop as a result of the generosity of Macon County residents. The toys are sorted by the child’s age and gender and given to the families.

Toys were gathered through toy drives, such as The Salvation Army Angel Tree, the USMC Toys for Tots and WAND’s Spirit of Giving and also from many other companies, organizations and churches.

Distribution will take place from Tuesday, December 15, to Thursday, December 17, from 9 AM – 4 PM in The Salvation Army’s gym attached to the Corps. This is located at 229 West Main Street.

The Salvation Army will also be distributing food to families in need of assistance. That distribution will take place on Monday, December 21, from 8 AM – 4 PM. Officials say over 1,300 families will receive enough food for everyone in the household.

“Our numbers are up compared to last year, but we will be able to help every family that applied for Christmas assistance,” Major Wes Dalberg, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army, says.

Over 8,600 individuals have received some type of assistance through the organization for this holiday season. The organization’s red kettles will also be out until 2 PM on Christmas Eve. Those funds help provide goods and services to Macon County residents throughout 2016.

Further information about The Salvation Army and its services can be found here.