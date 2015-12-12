ISP recover stolen vehicle in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Patrol for Illinois State Police of District 10 responded to a report of reckless driver on I-57 northbound at 5:01 AM on Saturday, December 12.

The initiating unit received information that the vehicle traveling on the interstate was stolen. The trooper conducted a traffic stop. While the vehicle was stopped briefly, the occupants failed to comply with orders and fled the scene in the vehicle.

Assisting agencies located the vehicle shortly after in the east ditch on I-57 northbound, near mile post 211. One occupant found at the scene was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional vehicle occupants left the scene on foot and have yet to be located.

This investigation is pending by the Illinois State Police of District 10. We will provide more details as they become available.