Illinois Survives Scare at United Center, Holds off UIC 83-79

CHICAGO (AP) -- Malcolm Hill scored 22 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 15 as Illinois beat Illinois-Chicago 83-79 on Saturday.

Hill hit four straight free throws in the final minute to allow the Illini (6-5) to extend their lead and then hold on for the win.

Michael Finke and Kendrick Dunn each had 14 points in Illinois' balanced scoring attack.

Dikembe Dixson led Illinois-Chicago (1-6) with 20 points to go along with 18 from Dominique Matthews.

Coleman-Lands' 3-point field goal with 4:10 remaining gave Illinois a 66-65 lead after Illinois-Chicago's offense went cold during a stretch when the Flames missed 8 of 10 shots.

Hill, who finished 11 of 14 from the free-throw line, hit a pair of free throws with 3:49 left to snap a 66-66 tie.