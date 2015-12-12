Spreading Christmas Cheer

CERRO GORDO – Spreading holiday cheer is as easy as transforming your home into the North Pole for Trisha Songer.

Remembering the magic of Christmas in her childhood, Trisha Songer wasn’t always afforded the opportunity to provide that same memory for her own.

Songer said, "The kids and I were having a rough time and I didn’t think I was going to be able to make it as big as I could."

But instead of being concerned with finding enough money to afford presents she decided to take the opportunity to show her two daughters the real meaning of giving.

Songer said, "We decided to start going to thrift stores and getting Christmas cards and filling them out and we sent them to schools, soldiers we took some to nursing homes and the homeless shelter."

Trisha's oldest daughter Ainsley McDonald said, "We signed them. We put little messages in them, and then we put them in envelopes, and we took them to the nursing home like we hand delivered them and sometimes we took them to soldiers as well because some soldiers don’t even get visited."

The Christmas Cheer Project was hosted inside Trisha's home this year and was complete with toys, a visit from Santa and much more.