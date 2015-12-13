Cycling Across The Country

URBANA- A story of strength and determination in the face of a devastating disorder.

Ray Spooner was diagnosed with ALS last December. After hearing the news he made a commitment to ride his bicycle from San Diego to Florida all to raise money for MDA, Muscular Dystrophy Association.

His wife Rae Spooner said, "i think he said like ten seconds after he found out that he probably had a-l-s that hes doing his cross country bike ride and i said i am doing it with you cause you're not doing it alone."

Together they trekked along side 4 other cyclists amid accidents and many set backs they made it to Florida November 19 after leaving San Diego October 18.

Spooner said, "not only did he break his left arm but he has no function in his left arm because of the a-l-s so the bike had to be modified so that he could steer break and change gears all on the right hand side."

Sunday friends gathered in honor of his journey and also to help add more to his $60,000 contribution.

To help in his cause visit his blog at http://rayslittleride.com/