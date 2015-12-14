Champaign County authorities investigate early morning assault

CHAMPAIGN - The University of Illinois Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an assault that took place in Champaign early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the 700 block of South Sixth Street at about 1:14 a.m. Authorities say the victim was walking northbound when an unknown individual ran up from behind and struck the individual in the back of the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

U of I Police say the suspect was described as a man with an average build, standing about six feet tall, and wearing a gray sweatshirt and matching gray sweatpants. A video of this incident was uploaded to YouTube by authorities, and can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIIuCAs9GcI.

If you have any information about this assault, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.