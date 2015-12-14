UIS Police arrest one in connection with threatening statements

SPRINGFIELD - The University of Illinois - Springfield Police Department has announced that one person has been arrested in connection with threatening statements that were posted on social media late Saturday night.

UIS Police Chief Don Mitchell says two threatening statements were posted on the "anonymous" social media platform "Yik Yak" Saturday night. Several students reported the statements to UIS police, who worked with other law enforcement agencies to find the party or parties responsible for posting the statements.

Mitchell says the individual who allegedly wrote the statements was found and taken into custody. The identity of the individual has not yet been released. We will provide more information as it becomes available.