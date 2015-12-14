Decatur students raise money to keep homeless warm this winter

DECATUR - Several students at a central Illinois elementary school have raised money to help individuals in need keep warm this winter.

South Shores Elementary Teacher Tricia Athey tells WAND third-grade students raised money during a three week period of time in November and December by selling Del's Popcorn Shop products. The proceeds from that fundraiser, along with donations from South Shores Elementary School staff, were donated to the Oasis Day Center on December 14.

The money will be used to purchase socks, gloves, hats, scarves, and other winter clothing for homeless individuals. For more information about Oasis, visit http://www.heritagenet.org/Oasis.php.