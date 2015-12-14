Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County dedicating 86th home

URBANA - Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County officials say they will dedicate their 86th home on December 17.

Members of the public are invited to attend the dedication ceremony, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Romine in Urbana. The home was built in partnership with the Home Builders Association of East Central Illinois.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity, or to volunteer to help on a future build, visit http://cuhabitat.org/.