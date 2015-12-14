APL hosting adoption events this weekend

SPRINGFIELD - Animal Protective League officials say they will host several pet adoption events at Springfield businesses this weekend.

Officials say their Mobile Pet Adoption Center will be located at Farm and Home Supply from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on December 19. Visitors will be able to meet with adoptable cats and dogs inside the mobile center, and can even interact one-on-one in the center's meet-and-greet room.

Adoptable dogs and cats will also be available from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at PetSmart on December 19, and from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on December 20. All animals presented at each of these events have been vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

If you can't attend any of these events, but still wish to adopt a pet, you can visit the APL Shelter from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day. For more information about the APL, visit http://apl-shelter.org/.