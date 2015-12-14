Decatur residents invited to open house at DISC

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District is inviting central Illinois citizens to attend the Decatur Indoor Sports Center's annual Winter Open House on January 2, 2016.

The open house begins at 9:00 a.m., and will continue until 12:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy tour of the facility, as well as health screenings, sports and fitness demonstrations, giveaways, and a chance to win a free annual pass to the DISC.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the DISC at (217) 429-3472.