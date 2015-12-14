Decatur police continue to investigate burglary

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says it is continuing to investigate a burglary incident that happened during the night time hours of November 29.

Decatur police say a building that was being used by the New Vision Church of God to provide gifts to kids this holiday season was burglarized sometime between 9:30 p.m and 12:00 a.m. Items that were taken include heat lamps, costume jewelry, and stuffed animals.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.