Decatur Salvation Army Begins Toy Preparation

Decatur – It’s a toy shop to rival Santa’s. The Salvation Army toy shop in Decatur.

The Salvation Army will be distributing toys this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to families in need. It’s part of the “Toys For Tots” program. WAND TV and TALK 101 FM collected more than 6,500 toys, a local record, on December 4th.

“About 2,000 families represented and about 3,400 children,” Major Wes Dalberg told WAND’s Doug Wolfe concerning the number of kids helped through the toy distribution. “Each child will get a nice toy, kind of a major toy. And then they’ll get a secondary toy.” Each family will also receive a board game.

Families being helped were able to sign up through last week. They must come at their appointed time and day. They also need the paperwork that was provided to them by the Salvation Army.