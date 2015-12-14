Wittinger Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

ROSEMONT (fightingillini.com)-- Fighting Illini freshman Alex Wittinger was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, Dec. 14, as announced by the conference office. The honor is the first weekly award for the Delano, Minn., native, and the third for an Illini this season. Wittinger and the Illini are now 7-1 on the season and off the best start to a season for an Illinois team under head coach Matt Bollant.

Wittinger is coming off of a productive week for the Orange and Blue as she averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game, helping the Illini to victories over Southern Illinois and Central Michigan. Wittinger put up 10 points against Southern Illinois, good for her third game in double-figures this season. She also tallied two rejections in the contest. Wittinger has recorded at least one block in all but one game this season.

She earned her second-career double-double against Central Michigan on Saturday, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Wittinger grabbed seven offensive rebounds against the Chippewas, half of Illinois' 14 team offensive rebounds in the game. She also added a career-high three assists, two blocks and a steal to her stat sheet.