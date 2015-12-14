Decatur business groups: Think small during holidays

DECATUR - As holiday shopping season continues, business and community groups are encouraging consumers to patronize small businesses.

“(Small businesses) make up the heartbeat of our community,” said Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce. “They are the businesses that invest in their neighborhoods … they play a major role in our overall quality of life.”

Bennie Strumpher, owner of Decatur Coin and Jewelry, said he has seen an increase in the number of shoppers in downtown Decatur, a change he attributes in part to improvements in parking.

“We have had a lot of people in and out of this shop, and this parking situation that they’ve created has been really helpful, because people can park close and walk right in,” Strumpher said.