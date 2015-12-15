Volunteers needed to help cancer patients

DECATUR -- The American Cancer Society needs volunteers to drive cancer patients to and from treatment in Macon County.

The ACS Road to Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves.

Right now, several patients from Macon County have requested rides, but they aren't available because of the lack of volunteers. Volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their cars so that patients can receive the life-saving treatments they need.

If you'd like to become a Road to Recovery volunteer, find more information here: http://www.cancer.org/involved/volunteer/road-to-recovery-volunteers