4th Habitat home to be dedicated in Gifford following tornado

GIFFORD -- Another Habitat for Humanity home is set to be dedicated in Gifford this week, following a devastating 2013 tornado.

Just in time for Christmas, Habitat of Champaign County will dedicate its fourth and final tornado relief home in Gifford on Saturday.

The home was built for Justin and Hayley Marshall and their four children, after the home they rented in Gifford was destroyed in the November 2013 tornado. After being away from the Gifford community for two years, the Marshalls say their 500 hours of sweat equity to build this new house is well worth it, and they're thrilled to return home.

The home for the Marshalls was built with money from the American Red Cross disaster relief, plus contributions from local churches and businesses.

"Habitat has been so blessed by the faith community in and around Gifford", said Sheila Dodd, Habitat Executive Director. She continued, "With support from Red Cross, our local churches provided not only volunteers and meals, but financial support to help the Marshall family move back to Gifford after two long years."

Saturday's dedication ceremony and house blessing is at 10:00 a.m. at 321 N. Park in Gifford.