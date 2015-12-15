Campus Crime stoppers launched inside Springfield high schools

SPRINGFIELD -- A new partnership launched inside Springfield high schools, giving students an anonymous way to tip off police about incidents in the schools.

The Campus Crime Stoppers partnership launched this morning at Springfield High School, Southeast High School, and Lanphier High School. It provides students a safe, anonymous way to submit tips on incidents at the schools.

There is an individual Crime Stoppers phone number to contact for each high school. Students can call or text, both during school or after school hours.

Organizers say the goal is to ease some of the intimidation students may feel in calling Crime Stoppers to report incidents at their schools. Students may also receive cash rewards for their tips.