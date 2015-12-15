Salvation Army toy distribution started Tuesday

DECATUR -- Toys are now going out to families in need this holiday, from the Salvation Army in Decatur.

3,400 kids in Macon County will get a toy, thanks to your donations to the WAND Spirit of Giving toy drive, plus other donation drives throughout the county.

The three-day toy distribution started Tuesday morning, and runs through Thursday, for all the families that qualified for assistance through the Salvation Army. Children will receive a large toy, a small toy, and stocking stuffers.

Food distribution for qualified families is on Monday; more than 1,300 families will get enough food for everyone in the household.

You can still donate to the Salvation Army red kettles -- they'll be out at locations across Central Illinois through 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.