Illinois residents facing deadline to register for health coverage

URBANA - Central Illinois residents who wish to have health coverage beginning January 1, 2016 will need to enroll in an insurance plan by December 15.

Local and state health officials gathered at Presence Covenant Medical Center in Urbana on Tuesday to raise awareness of the deadline. Residents will have until January 31, 2016 to sign up in order to receive health coverage in the next year.

Time is running out! Today is the deadline to enroll for coverage starting January 1st! https://t.co/EKxlByCPOU pic.twitter.com/q7niUUIXVE — Get Covered Illinois (@CoveredIllinois) December 15, 2015

Residents can sign up by calling (866) 311-1119 or by visiting the online marketplace here. Visitors to the marketplace can use several tools to choose the right plan for them, including an "Out of Pocket Cost" tool, which estimates the cost of various insurance plans. Officials also say more than half of the state's residents will be able to purchase an insurance plan for $75 or less a month, and that more than 90 percent of returning customers could save more than $1,000 in premiums.

More than 17 million have gained health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

For more information, or for assistance in signing up for health coverage, call (866) 311-1119.