Red Cross promoting drives for National Blood Donor Month

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – The American Red Cross is encouraging residents to donate blood in January, which is National Blood Donor Month, to combat low donor turnout.

National Blood Donor Month has been observed since 1970 as a means to not only honor blood and platelet donors, but also to help increase donations during the winter months. Red Cross officials explain extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses typically have a significant impact on donor turnout.

The holiday season is a busy time, but the need for blood is constant. Learn more at https://t.co/fSoSt9Lfm9 pic.twitter.com/l9vRQS9tvS — American Red Cross (@RedCross) December 9, 2015

The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood regularly, even before National Blood Donor Month. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types AB, O, B negative and A negative.

An explanation of the different blood types and how it will be utilized by donating can be found here.

The following counties will be having blood donation opportunities in January:

Douglas County, Illinois

Arthur

1/7/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building, 120 E. Progress St.

Logan County, Illinois

Lincoln

1/13/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Road

Macon County, Illinois

Decatur

1/2/2016: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St.

1/5/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St.

1/7/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St.

1/12/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St.

Forsyth

1/12/2016: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Decatur Christian School, 137 S. Grant St.

Mason County, Illinois

Manito

1/14/2016: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Forman Center, 308 S. Harrison

Mason City

1/5/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 121 E. Arch

Moultrie County, Illinois

Bethany

1/5/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethany Fire Station, Route 121

1/15/2016: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Okaw Valley High School, 709 S. St. John St.

Sullivan

1/9/2016: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christian Fellowship Church of God, 321 N. West St.

Piatt County, Illinois

Bement

1/15/2016: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Bement High School, 201 S. Champaign St.

Donations can be made by appointment on the Red Cross site or by phone at 1-800-733-2767. Further information about eligibility is available here.